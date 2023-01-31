Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Has $5.01 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $5,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $258.17 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $277.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.94.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

