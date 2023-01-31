Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,960 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $12,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP opened at $200.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $210.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $212.84. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $183.70 and a 1 year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 58.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $218.92.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.