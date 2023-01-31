Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Lowers Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lessened its stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AMT. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in American Tower by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after buying an additional 22,190 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in American Tower by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,879,000. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.7% during the third quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,764,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $219.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $215.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

American Tower Stock Down 1.2 %

In other news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $368,190.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,010,848.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $368,190.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,071 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,848.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,035 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.85, for a total transaction of $449,429.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,743,248.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,848 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,721 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE AMT opened at $218.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $217.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.72. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $101.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.54.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be issued a $1.56 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.05%.

About American Tower

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.