Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Sells 2,764 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1,572.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 825,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,776,000 after acquiring an additional 776,161 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4,265.0% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 425,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,826,000 after purchasing an additional 415,962 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the third quarter worth $20,121,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 253.9% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 370,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,830,000 after buying an additional 265,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 148.9% in the second quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 385,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,942,000 after buying an additional 230,851 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $80.85 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $66.84 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.83.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

