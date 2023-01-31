Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.81

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $78.81 and last traded at $78.71, with a volume of 627013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.72.

BLDR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $84.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.83.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.95 and its 200-day moving average is $63.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $1.67. The company had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 61.49%. On average, research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 17.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the second quarter worth $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

