Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Short Interest Update

Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 3,320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.
In other Bunge news, insider Julio Garros sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $105,666.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,587,742. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bunge by 124.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,703,579 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $223,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,367 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $74,642,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bunge by 1,017.9% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 730,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,279,000 after acquiring an additional 664,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $120,996,000 after purchasing an additional 536,078 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 25.43%.
Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bunge from $138.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Bunge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.57.
Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.
