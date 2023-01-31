C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by ($0.37). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 54.77%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. On average, analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of CHRW opened at $96.61 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.49. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $86.57 and a 52 week high of $121.23. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. This is an increase from C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 29.61%.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Jordan T. Kass sold 5,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.73, for a total value of $515,623.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,781.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $934,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHRW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $107.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.04.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

(Get Rating)

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprise the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

Further Reading

