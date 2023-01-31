Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.64.

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. 614,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,781. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,790,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

