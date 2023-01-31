Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on CZR. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Cowen lowered their price target on Caesars Entertainment to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a negative rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.64.

Caesars Entertainment Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:CZR traded up $1.60 on Tuesday, hitting $52.22. 614,031 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,746,781. The stock has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of -9.43 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.29 and a 200-day moving average of $44.81. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $31.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.80.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZRGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 15.21% and a negative net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 96,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,790,000. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 58,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Rating)

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

Featured Articles

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR)

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.