Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Caesarstone Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,092. The company has a market capitalization of $214.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.

Institutional Trading of Caesarstone

About Caesarstone

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 87.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,020 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesarstone in the second quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caesarstone by 10.6% in the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 44.84% of the company’s stock.

Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.

