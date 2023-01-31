Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Short Interest Down 10.1% in January

Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 340,700 shares, a decline of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 378,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Caesarstone Stock Up 4.4 %
Shares of Caesarstone stock traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $6.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,092. The company has a market capitalization of $214.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.15. Caesarstone has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Caesarstone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th.
Caesarstone Ltd. operates as a multi material designer, producer and reseller of countertops used in residential and commercial buildings globally. It designs, develops, produces and source engineered quartz, natural stone and porcelain products that offer aesthetic appeal and functionality through a distinct variety of colors, styles, textures, and finishes used primarily as countertops, vanities, and other interior and exterior spaces.
