California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC) Short Interest Down 7.1% in January

California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,540,000 shares, a drop of 7.1% from the December 31st total of 3,810,000 shares. Approximately 5.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 628,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days.

NYSE CRC traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.50. The company had a trading volume of 1,069,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 791,637. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.06. California Resources has a twelve month low of $35.95 and a twelve month high of $51.46.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.00 million. California Resources had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 43.44%. As a group, analysts anticipate that California Resources will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. California Resources’s payout ratio is currently 7.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com downgraded California Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Mizuho started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRC. Corvex Management LP raised its holdings in California Resources by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 121.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 3,487,616 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $134,029,000 after buying an additional 1,915,060 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 292.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after buying an additional 635,700 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 409.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,639,000 after buying an additional 576,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Resources by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $147,531,000 after buying an additional 576,042 shares in the last quarter.

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

