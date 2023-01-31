California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Shares Sold by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc lessened its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,555,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 241,144 shares during the quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned about 2.84% of California Water Service Group worth $81,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 731.3% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of California Water Service Group by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,439 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CWT traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.68. 46,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,285. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.47 and a beta of 0.45. California Water Service Group has a twelve month low of $48.46 and a twelve month high of $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. This is a positive change from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

In related news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $30,433.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,858,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 1,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.92, for a total value of $96,204.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,105 shares in the company, valued at $1,831,286.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total value of $30,433.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,190.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,498 shares of company stock valued at $156,572. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on California Water Service Group to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on California Water Service Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

