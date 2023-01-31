Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Short Interest Down 6.5% in January

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500,000 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the December 31st total of 5,880,000 shares. Approximately 10.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPE. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,296 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,299 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 102.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,251 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Callon Petroleum in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Callon Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Callon Petroleum from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.63.

Callon Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:CPE traded down $1.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.45. The stock had a trading volume of 691,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 951,465. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. Callon Petroleum has a one year low of $31.23 and a one year high of $66.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 2.63.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Callon Petroleum had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 38.40%. The company had revenue of $835.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.68 million. Research analysts forecast that Callon Petroleum will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

