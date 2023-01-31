Cambridge Trust Co. Acquires 4,649 Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EAGG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,473,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,110,000 after purchasing an additional 313,099 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 537,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,962,000 after buying an additional 18,612 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 289.6% in the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 130,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,379,000 after buying an additional 96,888 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,817,000 after buying an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 67,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,403 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $48.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. iShares ESG Aware U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $53.88.

