Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 126,483 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 495,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,483 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 2.1% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $43,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,144,175 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,573,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,521,080 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1,505.5% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,730,140 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $833,291,000 after buying an additional 9,124,095 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the third quarter valued at approximately $347,253,000. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 14.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 25,040,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,144,479,000 after buying an additional 3,131,617 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth approximately $237,316,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XOM shares. Cowen increased their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Scotiabank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil to $111.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exxon Mobil Stock Down 1.8 %

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,598,560. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XOM opened at $113.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.34. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $117.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.85. The firm has a market cap of $467.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 12.86%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.