Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,576 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 103,611 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $191.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.76. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $289.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.23.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

