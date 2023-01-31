Cambridge Trust Co. Grows Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cambridge Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,903 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 9,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $88.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.11. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $103.76.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.