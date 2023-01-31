Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.52 Million Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Cambridge Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) by 94.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 105,220 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 1,967,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $395,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. 18.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $42,693.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 90,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,405,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 4,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $70,550.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,470,617.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $42,693.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 90,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,524.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,437 shares of company stock worth $374,887 in the last ninety days. 3.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LEVI has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Citigroup cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.27.

LEVI opened at $17.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Levi Strauss & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.57 and a twelve month high of $24.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.69.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Analysts predict that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.04%.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

