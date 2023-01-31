Cambridge Trust Co. Has $1.74 Million Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,070 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 396 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $1,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WST. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,116,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 46.1% in the third quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 22.2% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 11,076 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 14.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,159,000 after buying an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the third quarter valued at $224,000. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Down 2.5 %

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $261.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $206.19 and a 1-year high of $424.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.32. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.12.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.99, for a total value of $10,515,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,465,208.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on WST. KeyCorp lowered their target price on West Pharmaceutical Services from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $385.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $266.25.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

(Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.