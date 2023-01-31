Cambridge Trust Co. Has $547,000 Stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CB. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at $407,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,227,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,214,000 after purchasing an additional 53,639 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 60,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $226.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.03 and a 200 day moving average of $203.05. The company has a market cap of $93.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.68. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $173.78 and a 12-month high of $231.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Chubb Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Chubb’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.51, for a total transaction of $3,142,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,452,462.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total value of $4,164,358.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares in the company, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.