Cambridge Trust Co. Purchases 2,436 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,436 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Altria Group in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $27,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.91.

Altria Group stock opened at $44.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 21st. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

