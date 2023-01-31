Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.
Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$103.79. 297,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,725. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The stock has a market cap of C$96.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.35.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.46.
Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.
