Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (TSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share on Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CP stock traded up C$0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$103.79. 297,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,171,725. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 1 year low of C$86.12 and a 1 year high of C$111.43. The stock has a market cap of C$96.54 billion and a PE ratio of 33.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$105.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$101.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CP shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$102.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. CIBC decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$130.00 to C$128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$106.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Canadian Pacific Railway

About Canadian Pacific Railway

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,569,850.47. In other news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 1,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$103.75, for a total value of C$169,118.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,960 shares in the company, valued at C$7,569,850.47. Also, Senior Officer John Kenneth Brooks sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.16, for a total value of C$642,972.47. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,517 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,825.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

