Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Bought by Reaves W H & Co. Inc.

Reaves W H & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,076,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,654 shares during the period. Canadian Pacific Railway comprises 2.7% of Reaves W H & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $71,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $591,239,000 after buying an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3,605.8% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,442,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $77,602,000 after buying an additional 5,295,358 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1,051.5% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,763,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,850,000 after buying an additional 2,523,182 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at approximately $116,105,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,466,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

CP traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.66. 445,430 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,067. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.94. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $65.17 and a 1 year high of $84.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$120.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.73.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

