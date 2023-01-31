Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, a growth of 8.0% from the December 31st total of 3,610,000 shares. Currently, 7.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

CSIQ traded up $2.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 742,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,338,776. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.31. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $22.15 and a 1 year high of $47.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The solar energy provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Solar has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 37,421 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,339 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $216,372,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 37,251 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Canadian Solar by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,172,000. 47.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

