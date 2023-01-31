Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC) Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70

Capital & Counties Properties PLC (LON:CAPC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, January 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Capital & Counties Properties PLC’s previous dividend of $0.80. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Stock Performance

LON:CAPC opened at GBX 114.70 ($1.42) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 106.47 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 115.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £976.61 million and a P/E ratio of 818.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.09. Capital & Counties Properties PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 92.90 ($1.15) and a twelve month high of GBX 178.30 ($2.20).

Get Capital & Counties Properties PLC alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital & Counties Properties PLC

In other Capital & Counties Properties PLC news, insider Ian Hawksworth bought 19,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £19,935.65 ($24,621.03).

Capital & Counties Properties PLC Company Profile

Capital & Counties Properties PLC, a property company, engages in investment, development, and management of properties. Its principal properties include Covent Garden, a retail and dining destination in central London. Capital & Counties Properties PLC was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Counties Properties PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.