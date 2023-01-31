Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Short Interest Update

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 74,300 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the December 31st total of 67,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Product Partners

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,795 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 18,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Capital Product Partners by 2,886,050.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 57,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 57,721 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

Capital Product Partners Trading Down 1.6 %

CPLP traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $13.96. 198,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,498. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.35. Capital Product Partners has a 12 month low of $12.80 and a 12 month high of $19.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $275.57 million, a PE ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91.

Capital Product Partners Announces Dividend

Capital Product Partners ( NASDAQ:CPLP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.43). Capital Product Partners had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 50.76%. The company had revenue of $67.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.90 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital Product Partners will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Capital Product Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com lowered Capital Product Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital Product Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital Product Partners LP is a shipping company, which engages in the seaborne transportation of containerized goods and dry cargo. It owns panamax container and capesize bulk carrier vessels. The company was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.