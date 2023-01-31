Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Citigroup from $67.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.44% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Capri from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capri from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on Capri in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capri in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.47.

Shares of NYSE CPRI opened at $64.41 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.14. Capri has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $72.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.20.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.24. Capri had a return on equity of 38.60% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capri will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Capri announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 9th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRI. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capri in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 624.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in Capri in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 99.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Capri by 49.5% in the second quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

