Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,069 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %

YUM stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.