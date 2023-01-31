Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,069 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,069 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of YUM. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 396.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 668.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 292 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 20.4% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 513 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Yum! Brands Stock Up 0.7 %
YUM stock opened at $129.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $128.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.18. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $132.87.
Yum! Brands Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.05%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
YUM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.31.
Yum! Brands Company Profile
Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.
