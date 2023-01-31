Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth $777,111,000. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth about $359,567,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,086,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,868,258,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475,368 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 68.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,593,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $544,468,000 after buying an additional 3,494,276 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,140,967 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,757,811,000 after buying an additional 3,358,202 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMD. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $86.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.68.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 16,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total value of $1,146,055.35. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 113,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,079,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMD opened at $72.45 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $132.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.71. The company has a market capitalization of $116.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 2.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

