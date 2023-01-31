Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,516 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 30,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 158,904 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 37,221 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Barnett Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 140,679 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $13,270,000 after purchasing an additional 7,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE DIS opened at $107.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.07 and a one year high of $157.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.34.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The company had revenue of $20.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $135.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

