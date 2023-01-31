Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $607,000 Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 26.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $700.00 to $655.00 in a report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $508.75.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $439.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $511.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $497.86. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The firm has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The business had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.00 earnings per share. Northrop Grumman’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 21.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

