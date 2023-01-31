Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Has $65,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Get Rating) by 328.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,586 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,099 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,725,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,887,000 after buying an additional 579,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $40.78 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.45 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $30.57 and a 12-month high of $38.21.

