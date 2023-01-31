Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,536,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,665,327,000 after acquiring an additional 637,095 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,844 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 15,762,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,266,478,000 after buying an additional 60,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.6% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,433,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,811,000 after buying an additional 259,190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG traded up $0.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $141.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,381,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,141,925. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.90. The firm has a market cap of $333.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.98.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 64.04%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PG shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $149.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 38,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,812 shares of company stock valued at $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

