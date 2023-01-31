Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Get Rating) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,754 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHI. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the third quarter valued at about $984,000. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 27,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 19,719 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 76.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,932,000 after buying an additional 162,271 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Business Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 35,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF stock opened at $53.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.89. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $35.02 and a 1 year high of $64.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.712 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.48.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

