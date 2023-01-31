Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 1,040 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 59.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 708 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,040 shares during the quarter. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $216.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $210.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $207.53. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $243.97.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

