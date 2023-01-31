Cardiff Park Advisors LLC Sells 312 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cardiff Park Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,321 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Cardiff Park Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total transaction of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.80, for a total value of $48,579.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,738.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.09, for a total value of $9,905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,250,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,484,362.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock worth $43,817,257 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 5.9 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $191.62 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $108.13 and a twelve month high of $289.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a market cap of $477.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.