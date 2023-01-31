Carlyle Group Inc. Acquires 3,133,333 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. purchased 3,133,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,699,999.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,761,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,142,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CG traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,552. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $54.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.02. The firm has a market cap of $13.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Get The Carlyle Group alerts:

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 30.52%. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of The Carlyle Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 21.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 18,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 12,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 15,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Carlyle Group from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.33.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Carlyle Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Carlyle Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.