Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) PT Raised to $54.00

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Cowen from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Carpenter Technology Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CRS opened at $48.39 on Friday. Carpenter Technology has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -403.25 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200-day moving average is $37.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Carpenter Technology Announces Dividend

Carpenter Technology ( NYSE:CRS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 0.78% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $579.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. Carpenter Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Carpenter Technology will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -666.67%.

Institutional Trading of Carpenter Technology

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

About Carpenter Technology

Carpenter Technology Corp. engages in the manufacturing, fabrication, and distribution of specialty metals. It operates through the Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products segments. The Specialty Alloys Operations segment is composed of its major premium alloy and stainless-steel manufacturing operations.

