Casper (CSPR) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $7.65 Million

Casper (CSPR) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Casper coin can now be purchased for about $0.0367 or 0.00000159 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Casper has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market cap of $393.49 million and $7.65 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Casper alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $92.30 or 0.00398799 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,479.10 or 0.27992753 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.59 or 0.00585813 BTC.

Casper Profile

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,468,077,858 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,615,434 coins. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Casper is casper.network.

Casper Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,466,540,913 with 10,716,179,065 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03542479 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,829,118.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Casper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Casper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Casper and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.