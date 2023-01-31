Casper Trading Up 0.3% Over Last Week (CSPR)

Casper (CSPR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. In the last week, Casper has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Casper coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0358 or 0.00000155 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Casper has a total market cap of $384.01 million and approximately $8.46 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002722 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.42 or 0.00398992 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,487.48 or 0.28006286 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.84 or 0.00586418 BTC.

Casper Coin Profile

Casper launched on May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 11,467,499,950 coins and its circulating supply is 10,717,075,344 coins. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official message board is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 11,466,540,913 with 10,716,179,065 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.03542479 USD and is down -3.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 43 active market(s) with $10,829,118.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Casper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Casper using one of the exchanges listed above.

