Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09), RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $261.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Caterpillar has a 1-year low of $160.60 and a 1-year high of $266.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $242.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.70.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.86%.

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

In related news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total value of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,404.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 23,737 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.14, for a total transaction of $5,700,203.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,066,404.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,915 shares of company stock worth $13,452,445 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Pension Service raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 778,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,195,000 after buying an additional 9,110 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 118,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,364,000 after purchasing an additional 31,974 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Caterpillar by 1.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,440,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $892,724,000 after buying an additional 92,360 shares in the last quarter. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. UBS Group cut Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $218.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.00.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

