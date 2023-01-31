CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

CBRE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on CBRE Group to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded CBRE Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $98.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CBRE Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $96.29.

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:CBRE opened at $83.67 on Friday. CBRE Group has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Insider Transactions at CBRE Group

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $400,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 178,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,321,587.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 7,628.6% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of CBRE Group by 78.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group during the first quarter worth about $259,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Articles

