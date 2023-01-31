Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELUW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Celularity Stock Down 2.7 %
Shares of Celularity stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.09. The company had a trading volume of 13,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,018. Celularity has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.99.
Celularity Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Celularity (CELUW)
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
- United Parcel Service Delivers Shareholder Value
- Will McDonald’s Stock Hit an All-Time HIgh After Earnings?
- Carvana Is Up 39.28% In One Week: Is It The Newest Meme Stock?
- Whirlpool Corporation: High-Yield Value Spins Back Into Style
Receive News & Ratings for Celularity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celularity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.