C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO Thomas F. Cherry Sells 1,592 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
C&F Financial Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of C&F Financial stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. 8,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.26.
C&F Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Verizon, Charter Trend Higher In Past Month: Are They Buys Now?
- Dividend King Sysco: Buying On The Dip
- Is the 1,600% Rise in Genius Group Stock Justified?
- After Further Review, Investors Liked Exxon Mobil’s Earnings
- Will Caterpillar Dig Its Way To Another Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.