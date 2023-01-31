C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) CEO Thomas F. Cherry Sells 1,592 Shares

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) CEO Thomas F. Cherry sold 1,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $93,482.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,997 shares in the company, valued at $2,348,623.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

C&F Financial Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of C&F Financial stock traded up $1.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.27. 8,092 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,975. C&F Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.10 and a twelve month high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 0.26.

C&F Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. C&F Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.19%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFFI. UBS Group AG increased its stake in C&F Financial by 39.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of C&F Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $251,000. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new position in C&F Financial during the second quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in C&F Financial by 11.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of C&F Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

C&F Financial Company Profile

C&F Financial Corp. is a bank holding company engaged in the provision of banking services to individuals and businesses. It operates its business through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking and Consumer Finance. The Community Banking segment provides checking and savings deposit accounts, business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

