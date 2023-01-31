CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%.

CF Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. CF Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $13.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,169,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $92.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.34. CF Industries has a fifty-two week low of $66.95 and a fifty-two week high of $119.60. The company has a market cap of $16.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries will post 15.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CF Industries by 3,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in CF Industries during the first quarter worth $121,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1,821.1% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in CF Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Allstate Corp acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CF. Citigroup lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Monday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $119.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

