CGI (GIB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect CGI to post earnings of $1.19 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 21.14%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. On average, analysts expect CGI to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CGI stock opened at $85.10 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.06 and its 200 day moving average is $82.64.

A number of brokerages have commented on GIB. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Desjardins upped their target price on shares of CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of CGI from C$135.00 to C$145.00 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of CGI by 795.1% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in CGI in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in CGI in the 2nd quarter worth $394,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CGI by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CGI by 79.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

