ChampionX (CHX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect ChampionX to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ChampionX Price Performance

CHX stock opened at $32.49 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.53. ChampionX has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $33.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.57, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. ChampionX’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ChampionX

In other news, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 373,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 146,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $4,408,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,271,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Sivasankaran Somasundaram sold 4,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $158,242.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,138,685.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 154,924 shares of company stock valued at $4,661,661. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,501,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,791,000 after buying an additional 126,529 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,915,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,520,000 after buying an additional 132,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 9.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,054,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,694,000 after buying an additional 606,335 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 11.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,274,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,642,000 after buying an additional 433,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ChampionX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,843,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,136,000 after purchasing an additional 23,658 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut shares of ChampionX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

ChampionX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production and Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.