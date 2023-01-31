Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Price Target Cut to $440.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $460.00 to $440.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $550.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $470.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Sunday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $380.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.45.

CHTR stock opened at $390.94 on Tuesday. Charter Communications has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $621.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $366.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $384.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.03 by ($0.34). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charter Communications will post 32.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

