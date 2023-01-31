Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,505 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 2.2% of Page Arthur B’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Chevron during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 528 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Chevron in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $197.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.10.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded down $1.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $172.57. 2,484,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,490,228. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $129.33 and a 1-year high of $189.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.91. The firm has a market cap of $333.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a return on equity of 22.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 32.31%.

Chevron announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $75.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $1,437.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alice P. Gast sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.44, for a total value of $485,564.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,941,220.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

