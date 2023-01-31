China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Update

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a growth of 18.3% from the December 31st total of 14,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shah Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 4,095,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 195,111 shares during the period. Arnhold LLC lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 14,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.69% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on China Yuchai International in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
China Yuchai International Stock Performance
China Yuchai International Company Profile
China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.
Read More
