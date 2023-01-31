Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Short Interest Update

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,210,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 31st total of 2,090,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 547,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Chinook Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KDNY traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 453,827. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.81 and a fifty-two week high of $27.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.98.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.35 million. Chinook Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.30% and a negative net margin of 207.15%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chinook Therapeutics will post -2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Chinook Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.31, for a total transaction of $669,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,391,791.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Andrew James King sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total transaction of $258,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,993.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,770 shares of company stock valued at $1,527,713. Corporate insiders own 23.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chinook Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KDNY. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Chinook Therapeutics from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chinook Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.